Round-up: Middlesbrough man handed new role as QPR and Norwich City news emerges

Middlesbrough have turned to Michael Carrick as their new manager. The Championship side have picked the ex-Manchester United midfielder as their replacement for Chris Wilder.

They have also brought back Jonathan Woodgate to form part of their backroom staff. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and the rest of the league....

Leo Percovich, who has been in caretaker charge over recent times, has now been appointed as the club’s Head of Player Pathway and Development following Carrick’s arrival. The 54-year-old won two out of his five games at the helm.

As per their official club website, Middlesbrough spoke with various candidates regarding their managerial position before coming to a decision on Carrick. A lot of names were linked and chairman Steve Gibson has said: “We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club. We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions. We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

West Brom are closing in on the appointment of Carlos Corberan as their new manager. The Spaniard got Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last term and is edging closer to a move to the Hawthorns, as reported by the Express & Star.

QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair has emerged on the radar of Aston Villa. Football Insider report the Morocco international is wanted by the Premier League side.