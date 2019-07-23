Salford half-time verdict: How Britt Assombalonga has fared as Boro face familiar problem
Middlesbrough recovered from a first-half setback at Salford after two Britt Assombalonga goals gave the Teessiders a 2-1 lead at half-time.
Boro have created chances in the opening 45 minutes of the pre-season friendly, racking up several corners in the first period.
But, just like last season under Tony Pulis, the Teessiders have failed to capitalise, with Daniel Ayala wasting one of the visitors’ best chances from a free header early on.
At the other end, Boro have also struggled from set-plays and fell behind after Liam Hogan was left free in the area and his header across goal was nodded in by Lois Maynard in the 20th minute.
Boro have rallied, though, and can take positives from the first half, not least the performance of their striker Britt Assombalonga.
Last season’s top scorer has looked sharp dropping deep and has two goals to his name – the second just before half-time a real stunner.