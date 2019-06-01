Sheffield United plotting cut-price raid for Middlesbrough ace as Fulham and Bristol City remain keen

Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a move for Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga - but only for a cut-price fee.

The Sheffield Star claim that Assombalonga is one of the names being considered by United as they gear-up for a return to the top flight.

While Chris Wilder is also assessing Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins at Brentford, and Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie, the Boro man is also on the Blades' radar ahead of the summer window.

But while the newly-promoted side are keen on the 26-year-old, they are unlikely to match the £15million fee that Middlesbrough shelled-out for the former Nottingham Forest man in 2017.

The Star state that "a number of factors, including the EFL's Profit and Sustainability regulations" mean that Sheffield United would be eyeing a cut-price move for the striker.

Fulham and Bristol City have also been credited with an interest in the striker and could swoop for his services this summer.