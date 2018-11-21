Soccer AM launch appeal to Middlesbrough fans ahead of Brentford clash

Soccer AM are looking for six Middlesbrough fans to appear on this Saturday's show.

Every week, the popular TV programme invites a different set of supporters to take part in the show, while participating in their football-themed quiz and volley challenge.

Boro, who are second in the Championship, will make the trip to Brentford on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) and have sold their full allocation of tickets for the game.

Tony Pulis' side could go top of the table with a win at Griffin Park, if league leaders Norwich slip up at Swansea.

Anyone who is interested should email socceram@sky.uk and include their names and ages, plus a contact number.