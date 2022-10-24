New Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Boro sacked Chris Wilder three weeks ago, with Leo Percovich taking caretaker charge of the team for five successive matches.

Percovich will now become the club’s Head of Player Pathway and Development, while it’s also been confirmed that former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate has been named as First Team Coach, with with a further appointment expected.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” Gibson told Boro’s website.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick added: “I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” said Carrick.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

"I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

Carrick’s first match will come when Boro travel to Preston North End this weekend.

It’s also been reported by the Northern Echo that Leicester City coach Adam Sadler will move to the Riverside to be part of Carrick’s coaching staff.

Sadler has also worked with Manchester City’s Under-18s and coached at Ukrainian club Tavriya Simferopol.