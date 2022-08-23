Stoke 'beat' Middlesbrough to sign in-demand Brighton defender
Stoke City are reported to have beaten Middlesbrough to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke.
Football League World claim Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal. A number of clubs had been interested in the defender – who has spent time out on loan the past two seasons at Derby County and West Brom.
Boro had been credited with an interest in a permanent move but reports suggest he is heading to Stoke.
Chris Wilder, meanwhile, is still targeting three signings at Middlesbrough before the end of the window.
At the weekend Middlesbrough completed the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan deal from Fulham.
Boro had been interested in the Brazilian throughout the summer after the 21-year-old played his part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.
And Wilder still wants three more before the September 1 transfer deadline.