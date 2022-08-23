Stoke 'beat' Middlesbrough to sign in-demand Brighton defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Football League World claim Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal. A number of clubs had been interested in the defender – who has spent time out on loan the past two seasons at Derby County and West Brom.

Boro had been credited with an interest in a permanent move but reports suggest he is heading to Stoke.

Chris Wilder, meanwhile, is still targeting three signings at Middlesbrough before the end of the window.

At the weekend Middlesbrough completed the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan deal from Fulham.

Boro had been interested in the Brazilian throughout the summer after the 21-year-old played his part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.