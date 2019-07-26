Striker Luke Armstrong reacts after leaving Middlesbrough for Salford City in permanent switch
Striker Luke Armstrong has competed a permanent move from Middlesbrough to Salford City on a three-year deal.
After coming through Boro’s academy, Armstrong, 23, left the club in 2015 but returned two years later following a spell in the Northern League.
The frontman was loaned out to Gateshead, where he scored 10 goals in 18 games, and Accrington Stanley last season but still appeared someway off a first-team breakthrough at the Riverside.
“Luke’s at an age where he needs to be playing regular football,” head coach Jonathan Woodgate told Middlesbrough’s official website. “I couldn’t guarantee him that here, but he has done well in his loan spells before, and when Salford came in with an offer, it suited both parties.
“Luke departs with our very best wishes for the future.”
Armstrong, son of former Boro striker Alun, is now looking forward to a new challenge at Salford, who were promoted to the Football League for the first time last season.
“[I’m] over the moon, no better feeling,” said the striker. “It’s a club that’s really ambitious, looking to go places and I think it could be a great platform for me
“I’m looking to help the club get up to where they want to be. I work hard, a physical forward, I like to get goals, get in the box, mainly work hard for the team.
“As a forward I like to vary it up, do a bit of both, hold up play and run in behind as well, cause problems that way.”