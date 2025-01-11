Getty Images

'Struggled': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Blackburn FA Cup defeat - including multiple 4s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:11 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 14:12 GMT

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 defeat against Blackburn in the FA Cup at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup - but how did each player fare at the Riverside?

After a goalless first half, Rovers scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute when Andi Weimann converted from inside the penalty area.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Was hardly called upon and was fortunate not to be punished when his loose pass went straight to Andi Weimann, with the Rovers striker subsequently missing the target from close range. 4

1. Tom Glover - 4

Was hardly called upon and was fortunate not to be punished when his loose pass went straight to Andi Weimann, with the Rovers striker subsequently missing the target from close range. 4

Managed to get forward more often from right-back in the second half and fired a long-range effort over the bar. Was still aware of his defensive responsibilities and managed to prevent a few counter attacks. 5

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Managed to get forward more often from right-back in the second half and fired a long-range effort over the bar. Was still aware of his defensive responsibilities and managed to prevent a few counter attacks. 5

Like Edmundson, saw plenty of the ball in an uneventful first half. Diverted the ball into Weimann’s path for the Rovers forward to open the scoring. 5

3. Matt Clarke - 5

Like Edmundson, saw plenty of the ball in an uneventful first half. Diverted the ball into Weimann's path for the Rovers forward to open the scoring. 5

Saw plenty of the ball but was often ponderous in possession. Gave the ball away straight after Rovers opened the scoring which almost led to a second for the visitors. 5

4. George Edmundson - 5

Saw plenty of the ball but was often ponderous in possession. Gave the ball away straight after Rovers opened the scoring which almost led to a second for the visitors. 5

