Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup - but how did each player fare at the Riverside?
After a goalless first half, Rovers scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute when Andi Weimann converted from inside the penalty area.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Tom Glover - 4
Was hardly called upon and was fortunate not to be punished when his loose pass went straight to Andi Weimann, with the Rovers striker subsequently missing the target from close range. 4 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5
Managed to get forward more often from right-back in the second half and fired a long-range effort over the bar. Was still aware of his defensive responsibilities and managed to prevent a few counter attacks. 5 | Getty Images
3. Matt Clarke - 5
Like Edmundson, saw plenty of the ball in an uneventful first half. Diverted the ball into Weimann’s path for the Rovers forward to open the scoring. 5 | Getty Images
4. George Edmundson - 5
Saw plenty of the ball but was often ponderous in possession. Gave the ball away straight after Rovers opened the scoring which almost led to a second for the visitors. 5 | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.