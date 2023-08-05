'Struggled': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Millwall defeat and late Romain Esse goal
Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 defeat against Millwall in the Championship.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST
Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Riverside Stadium – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
Boro dominated possession for large spells but couldn’t find an opener in a goalless first half.
Millwall then opened the scoring when substitutes Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse combined, with the latter converting the game’s only goal in the 79th minute.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
