News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Struggled': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Millwall defeat and late Romain Esse goal

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 defeat against Millwall in the Championship.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Riverside Stadium – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

Boro dominated possession for large spells but couldn’t find an opener in a goalless first half.

Millwall then opened the scoring when substitutes Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse combined, with the latter converting the game’s only goal in the 79th minute.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Didn’t have much to do but made a fine save to deny Kevin Nisbet in the first half. Couldn’t do much about the opener. 7

1. Seny Dieng - 7

Didn’t have much to do but made a fine save to deny Kevin Nisbet in the first half. Couldn’t do much about the opener. 7 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Played at right-back and was having a solid game. Dived in on Aidomo Emaku in the lead up to Millwall’s opener though. 5

2. Paddy McNair - 5

Played at right-back and was having a solid game. Dived in on Aidomo Emaku in the lead up to Millwall’s opener though. 5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Swept up danger well for most of the match but began to look a little flustered as the game became stretched late on. 6

3. Darragh Lenihan - 6

Swept up danger well for most of the match but began to look a little flustered as the game became stretched late on. 6 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Was effective in the air when Millwall went direct. Couldn’t quite reach Emaku’s low cross before Esse converted the opener. 6

4. Dael Fry - 6

Was effective in the air when Millwall went direct. Couldn’t quite reach Emaku’s low cross before Esse converted the opener. 6 Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4