Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for the hosts.
After a goalless first half, Rovers opened the scoring in the 77th minute when centre-back Dominic Hyam turned the ball home.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 5
Not much to do for the Boro keeper on his second Championship start. Had only faced one effort on target before Blackburn’s goal. 5 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 5
Wasn’t troubled much defensively. Made a few loose passes which stopped Boro’s momentum when they were looking to build attacks. 5 | Getty Images
3. George Edmundson - 6
Generally coped well with Blackburn’s forwards and played some probing, lofted passes to the left flank. Was fortunate after a misplaced pass led to Rovers scoring when playmaker Todd Cantwell was flagged offside. 6 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 7
Made some important interceptions and clearances in Boro’s backline. Tried to get his team up the pitch in possession. 7 | Getty Images
