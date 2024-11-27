Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 22:08 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 22:20 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for the hosts.

After a goalless first half, Rovers opened the scoring in the 77th minute when centre-back Dominic Hyam turned the ball home.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Not much to do for the Boro keeper on his second Championship start. Had only faced one effort on target before Blackburn’s goal. 5

Wasn’t troubled much defensively. Made a few loose passes which stopped Boro’s momentum when they were looking to build attacks. 5

Generally coped well with Blackburn’s forwards and played some probing, lofted passes to the left flank. Was fortunate after a misplaced pass led to Rovers scoring when playmaker Todd Cantwell was flagged offside. 6

Made some important interceptions and clearances in Boro’s backline. Tried to get his team up the pitch in possession. 7

