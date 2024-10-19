Middlesbrough were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
The hosts fell a goal down in the 27th minute when Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring, before Yu Hirakawa doubled Bristol City’s advantage just before half-time.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Seny Dieng - 5
Got a hand to Mehmeti’s opener but couldn’t keep it out. Was then beaten by a fine finish for Bristol City’s second goal and had little to do after that. 5 Photo: George Wood
2. Luke Ayling - 6
Helped support the lively Ben Doak down Boro’s right, where the hosts offered their biggest threat. Picked up a booking in the second half so was substituted after another late challenge. 6 | Getty Images
3. George Edmundson - 5
Had a few careless moments in the first half. Made a costly error when he conceded possession just before half-time, which led to Bristol City’s second goal.5 | Getty Images
4. Rav van den Berg - 6
Swept up danger well on the whole and coped with the powerful Sinclair Armstrong when the Bristol City striker came on in the second half. Wasn’t tested as much defensively in the second half as the game drifted away from Boro. 6 | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.