Published 19th Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 17:14 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after Michael Carrick’s side were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts fell a goal down in the 27th minute when Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring, before Yu Hirakawa doubled Bristol City’s advantage just before half-time.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Got a hand to Mehmeti’s opener but couldn’t keep it out. Was then beaten by a fine finish for Bristol City’s second goal and had little to do after that. 5

1. Seny Dieng - 5

Got a hand to Mehmeti's opener but couldn't keep it out. Was then beaten by a fine finish for Bristol City's second goal and had little to do after that. 5

Helped support the lively Ben Doak down Boro’s right, where the hosts offered their biggest threat. Picked up a booking in the second half so was substituted after another late challenge. 6

2. Luke Ayling - 6

Helped support the lively Ben Doak down Boro's right, where the hosts offered their biggest threat. Picked up a booking in the second half so was substituted after another late challenge. 6

Had a few careless moments in the first half. Made a costly error when he conceded possession just before half-time, which led to Bristol City’s second goal.5

3. George Edmundson - 5

Had a few careless moments in the first half. Made a costly error when he conceded possession just before half-time, which led to Bristol City's second goal.5

Swept up danger well on the whole and coped with the powerful Sinclair Armstrong when the Bristol City striker came on in the second half. Wasn’t tested as much defensively in the second half as the game drifted away from Boro. 6

4. Rav van den Berg - 6

Swept up danger well on the whole and coped with the powerful Sinclair Armstrong when the Bristol City striker came on in the second half. Wasn't tested as much defensively in the second half as the game drifted away from Boro. 6

