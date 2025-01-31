Sunderland and Middlesbrough team news ahead of key Championship clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of the Sunderland clash.

Middlesbrough host North East neighbours Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening in the Championship.

Ahead of the deadline day clash, with the January transfer window closing on the same day, both head coaches have been speaking. Here’s the lowdown from both camps.

Middlesbrough team news

Michael Carrick has claimed that his side will have to “wait and see” if striker Tommy Conway is fit enough to face Sunderland on Monday evening. Conway has not featured for Boro since Boxing Day, and has been struggling with a hamstring complaint in the period since. Meanwhile, Australia international Riley McGree has not played a part in any of his side’s last three Championship outings.

On Conway, Carrick said: “There's a decision to be made on that one, but he hasn't had an awful lot of training at this stage, so we've got to be a little bit careful. I don't think we'd take a risk, that's part of the decision. We wouldn't certainly play him if it was a risk. We'll have to wait and see.”

Addressing McGree’s continued absence, he added: “Riley's a little bit further down the line, so he's just slightly stalled on the grass, but he's got a bit of work to do.”

Sunderland team news

Régis Le Bris will not have any of his currently injured Sunderland players back for the trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night, but has confirmed that many are closing in on a return to action.

Alan Browne has been back on the grass this week and while he is not yet in full training, that represents a significant step forward in his comeback from a broken leg. Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson remain sidelined but Le Bris has confirmed that Mundle will be back with the team next week.

Le Bris said on Friday afternoon: “Romaine should return to training next week, which is good news. Browney started this week, although it is non-contact at the minute. He should be okay (for full training) next week.

“We will have to wait maybe ten days more for Tommy, but he is okay. I am happy. If we can have the full team then that would be good news, but it is not often the case in a full season. If for the last three months, we could have the full squad, it would be good. But we will see because it doesn’t work like that.”