It comes as Tony Mowbray brushed off the latest speculation about Stewart's future as he insisted the striker is enjoying life back in the starting XI.

Stewart has made a stunning return from the thigh injury that sidelined him for much of the first half of the season, scoring his fourth goal in four games since returning in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool on New Year's Day.

The Scot has been in talks with Sunderland over a potential new long-term contract for some time, but they reached an impasse towards the end of last year.

Sunderland boss has Ross Stewart warning to Middlesbrough, Rangers and Brentford.

That has put a number of Championship clubs on alert, while there is also reportedly interest from Rangers and Brentford.

Mowbray says he is confident talks will continue and insisted that neither player nor club are looking for a sale this month.

"Ross has got 18 months left on his deal and there's nothing to be said really," he said.

"I think he knows he's at a football club with a huge fanbase, with huge potential and some really talented players creating chances for him to score goals.

"I don't think Ross is in any rush to do anything and I'm pretty sure the club aren't in a rush to do anything other than to try and entice him to sign a new contract. Those conversations will I'm sure be ongoing."