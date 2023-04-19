'Superb': Middlesbrough player rating photos after another Chuba Akpom goal in Hull win - including one 9
Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Hull City 3-1 at the Riverside – but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 22:39 BST
Boro fell a goal behind when Hull’s Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed The Tigers ahead from a corner five minutes before half-time.
The hosts reacted well, though, scoring three times in a six-minute spell after goals from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.
Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside:
