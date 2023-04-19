News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough player Chuba Akpom celebrates with Jonny Howson after scoring the third Boro goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough player Chuba Akpom celebrates with Jonny Howson after scoring the third Boro goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
'Superb': Middlesbrough player rating photos after another Chuba Akpom goal in Hull win - including one 9

Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Hull City 3-1 at the Riverside – but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 22:39 BST

Boro fell a goal behind when Hull’s Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed The Tigers ahead from a corner five minutes before half-time.

The hosts reacted well, though, scoring three times in a six-minute spell after goals from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside:

Made a sharp save to deny Regan Slater in the first half. Assisted Boro’s second goal with a ball upfield for Archer. 7

1. Zack Steffen - 7

Tucked in at right-back when Boro didn’t have the ball. Made a few interceptions but also conceded space when Hull attacked down that flank. Was subbed at half-time with an injury. 5

2. Tommy Smith - 5

Left space in behind him a few times but also stayed tight to Hull forward Adama Traore to keep the opposition player on the fringes. 6

3. Darragh Lenihan - 6

Allowed Hull players to run past him on a couple of occasions in the first half when the visitors looked bright. Was substituted in the second half. 5

4. Paddy McNair - 5

