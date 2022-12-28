Supercomputer predicts stunning end to Championship for Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Watford
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Boro have registered two wins and a defeat since their return to football following the break for the World Cup in Qatar. A comprehensive 4-1 victory on Boxing Day against Wigan Athletic moved Boro into the top-half of the table and right into the conversation for a playoff place.
An first-half strike from Marcus Forss and a hat-trick from Chuba Akpom helped Boro to their festive win over the Latics – but where does that stand them ahead of a pivotal second-half of the season?
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Middlesbrough have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
