This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Boro have registered two wins and a defeat since their return to football following the break for the World Cup in Qatar. A comprehensive 4-1 victory on Boxing Day against Wigan Athletic moved Boro into the top-half of the table and right into the conversation for a playoff place.

An first-half strike from Marcus Forss and a hat-trick from Chuba Akpom helped Boro to their festive win over the Latics – but where does that stand them ahead of a pivotal second-half of the season?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Middlesbrough have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Boro will finish the season?

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 88 (+36 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 52% - Chances of being promoted: 82% - Chances of making the playoffs: 19%

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 85 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 37% - Chances of being promoted: 74% - Chances of making the playoffs: 26%

3. Watford Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 71 (+11 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 18% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%

4. Millwall Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+10 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 3% - Chances of being promoted: 21% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40%