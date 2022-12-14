This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Three wins in a row for Michael Carrick’s side have shot Middlesbrough up the table and with genuine momentum that could see them launch an assault on the playoff and promotion picture in the second-half of the campaign. Goals from Chuba Akpom and a stoppage time winner from Matt Crooks sealed their win over Luton Town at the weekend – but a tough test against league leaders Burnley awaits Boro on Saturday.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Middlesbrough have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 41% - Chances of being promoted: 70% - Chances of making the playoffs: 28%

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 33% - Chances of being promoted: 65% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 8% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 42%

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 5% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%