This is where Middlesbrough have been predicted to finish in the Championship this season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts where Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Watford and West Brom will finish in tense Championship playoff battle

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
6 minutes ago

Three wins in a row for Michael Carrick’s side have shot Middlesbrough up the table and with genuine momentum that could see them launch an assault on the playoff and promotion picture in the second-half of the campaign. Goals from Chuba Akpom and a stoppage time winner from Matt Crooks sealed their win over Luton Town at the weekend – but a tough test against league leaders Burnley awaits Boro on Saturday.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Middlesbrough have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Carrick’s side will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 41% - Chances of being promoted: 70% - Chances of making the playoffs: 28%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 33% - Chances of being promoted: 65% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 8% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 42%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+14 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 5% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%

Photo: Paul Harding

