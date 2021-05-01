Here are some of the latest Boro-related rumours from around the web.

Surprising Sunderland link

Warnock’s priority is to bolster his attacking options this summer, yet the Boro boss will also be looking to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Sunderland Goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli has been the Teessiders’ No 1 choice this season but is unlikely to return to the Riverside.

According to Football League World, Boro could turn their attention to Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge this summer.

Burge, 28, has played regularly for the Black Cats in League One but has come in for criticism for some costly mistakes.

Wolves and Everton ‘plot move’ for Boro man

Boro will also face interest in some of their players this summer.

Right-back Djed Spence has previously been linked with multiple Premier League clubs – and those rumours have resurfaced this week.

According to ESPN, Wolves are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old, while Everton and SPL giants Rangers are also keen.

The report claims Boro would listen to bids in excess of £5m plus add-ons.

After breaking into the senior side during the 2019/20 season, Spence has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Riverside this campaign.

Sunderland boss wants to keep Charlie Wyke

Boro have also been credited with interest in Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract this summer, with several clubs, including Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff, reportedly interested.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen to keep the striker, who has enjoyed his best goalscoring form this season.

Even so, Johnson has admitted that contract negotiations will be dealt with by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

"The contracts is more one for Kristjaan Speakman," said Johnson when asked about Wyke ahead of Sunderland’s League One meeting with Plymouth.

"As far I'm concerned you're maintaining the player-coach relationship. That's the key.

"Of course I'd love to work with Charlie Wyke next season, but whether that's possible or not I haven't got all the answers for you.”

