Swansea City confirm capture of Middlesbrough defender on undisclosed fee

Swansea City have confirmed the capture of Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood for an undisclosed fee with the 20-year-old signing an initial two-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium. Wood’s deal includes the option for an extra 12-months.

The defender spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Hibernian and made just one appearance for Boro’s senior side upon his return - playing the full game during their FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town in January.

Speaking to the Swansea City website, Wood said: “You look at the facilities... the players, the fans, the stadium, everything - it's a Premier League club.

“That's where everyone wants to see Swansea and there's no point setting low goals, you should aim to be the absolute best.”

Wood will become Swansea’s first signing of the summer, subject to international clearance.