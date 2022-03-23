Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours.
Middlesbrough are absent from Championship action this weekend after five of their players were called up for international duty.
Caolan Boyd-Munce received his first senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad, joining his Boro teammate Paddy McNair.
Andraz Sporar will link up with Slovenia once again, while Folarin Balogun joins Djed Spence with England’s Under-21s.
Young defender Nathan Wood has also been called up to the Three Lions’ Under-20s side.
Boro will resume league football next weekend as they take on Peterborough United.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Barnsley & Blackpool target could be sold this summer
Swansea City could sell Jay Fulton this summer. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away in January, turning down both Blackpool and Barnsley. (The 72)
2. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender
Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)
3. Blades ace refuses to rule out exit
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken on his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from Bramall Lane. The Norwegian said: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.” (Sport Witness)
4. Tigers striker rejoins non-league club
Hull City's McCauley Snelgrove has rejoined Northern Preier League East side Cleethorpes Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old initially joined the Owls in December. (We Are Hull City)