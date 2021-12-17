Team news as Middlesbrough prepare for Bournemouth Championship challenge

Middlesbrough fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old, along with fellow midfielder Duncan Watmore, had to be substituted in the draw against Stoke after both sustained knocks.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is confident Watmore will be available but there have been slight concerns about Crooks.

Isaiah Jones was also on the receiving end of a heavy challenge late on at the bet365 Stadium but saw the game out and he will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth could be set for a triple injury boost at the Riverside.

Philip Billing (knee), Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Jordan Zemura (ankle) all missed the 2-0 home loss to Blackburn but have trained this week.

Cherries captain Steve Cook was withdrawn during the final 20 minutes against Rovers due to a calf problem but he too could be fit.