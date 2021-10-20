Andraz Sporar opened the scoring for the Teessiders with a header in the first half, converting Paddy McNair’s inviting cross.

Neil Warnock’s side then had more opportunities to extend their lead before Matt Crooks made the game secure three minutes from time, heading home after Jonny Howson knocked the ball back across goal.

The result moves Boro up to 10th in the Championship table and just three points off a play-off position.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have dropped to 23rd in the Championship after a disappointing start to the season for their new boss Markus Schopp.

Warnock will now prepare for a meeting with his former club Cardiff this weekend.

Our reporter Joe Nicholson has delivered his verdict on how each player fared against Barnelsy at the Riverside.

1. Joe Lumley - 6 Didn’t have many saves to make. Fortunate that his fumble in the second half went unpunished. 6 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Paddy McNair - 8 Read the game well on the right of a back three. Delivered some inviting crosses, which included an assist for Sporar’s opener. 8 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Sol Bamba - 7 Recovered after an early slip. Commanding at the back. Made an excellent sliding tackle to thwart Aaron Leya. 7 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Lee Peltier - 7 Assured performance on the left of Boro’s back three. Made some important challenges to stop opposition attacks developing. 7 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales