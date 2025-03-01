Middlesbrough recorded their second successive win in the Championship after a 1-0 victory over Derby at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough until the 80th minute when Finn Azaz fired the ball home from inside the box.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Mark Travers - 6
Hardly had a save to make as he recorded his first clean sheet in a Boro shirt. 6 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5
Started confidently but had some nervy moments as the game wore on. Was fortunate when he nodded the ball back towards his own goal at the start of the second half, almost sending Derby striker Jerry Yates away. 5 | Getty Images
3. Luke Ayling - 6
Started at centre-back and swept up danger well for the majority of the match, with Boro dominating possession. Forced off with an injury just after the hour mark after trying to continue. 6 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Dael Fry - 7
Commanding in the air when Derby looked to send the ball forward quickly. A little ponderous in possession at times but saw out his defensive duties. 7 | Getty Images
