'Tenacious': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Derby County win - including 7s and 5s: Gallery

Published 1st Mar 2025, 17:15 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 win over Derby County at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough recorded their second successive win in the Championship after a 1-0 victory over Derby at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough until the 80th minute when Finn Azaz fired the ball home from inside the box.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

1. Mark Travers - 6

Mark Travers - 6

Hardly had a save to make as he recorded his first clean sheet in a Boro shirt. 6

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Started confidently but had some nervy moments as the game wore on. Was fortunate when he nodded the ball back towards his own goal at the start of the second half, almost sending Derby striker Jerry Yates away. 5

3. Luke Ayling - 6

Luke Ayling - 6

Started at centre-back and swept up danger well for the majority of the match, with Boro dominating possession. Forced off with an injury just after the hour mark after trying to continue. 6

4. Dael Fry - 7

Dael Fry - 7

Commanding in the air when Derby looked to send the ball forward quickly. A little ponderous in possession at times but saw out his defensive duties. 7

