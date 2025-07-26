Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Rangers in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?
Boro took an early lead when Neto Borges converted a corner, before Dael Fry added a second for the visitors after half-time. Boro’s task became trickier when Rangers made several changes on the hour mark, bringing on several first-team players.
The hosts then managed to pull a goal back through Danilo Pereira in the 64th minute, before fellow substitute Findlay Curtis equalised 11 minutes from time.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 7
Didn’t have much to do in the first half but was alert to make a few sharp saves. Collected crosses calmly when called upon. 7 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 6
Provided an outlet as a wing-back in the first half and helped create some promising moments in the final third. Was forced to do more defending after the break as Boro’s defence became a back five. 6 | Getty Images
3. Darragh Lenihan - 6
Another 70 minutes for the centre-back after an injury-ravaged campaign. Looked comfortable for the most part on the right of a back three. 6 | Getty Images
4. Dael Fry - 8
Captained the side in the middle of a back three. Kept Boro’s backline in check in the first half and doubled his side’s lead after the break. The visitors rearguard came under more pressure in the final 30 minutes after Rangers made changes but Boro’s skipper still made some important blocks. 8 | Getty Images
