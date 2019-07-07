Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher were both signed by former Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk.

The 11 players who signed for Middlesbrough under Garry Monk and what has happened to them since

Former Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk came under fire earlier this week following accusations that his agent, James Featherstone, was used in transfer dealing during his time in charge of Birmingham.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 20:58

It has since been claimed that Boro are investigating Monk for the signings which took place during his tenure at the Riverside in 2017, in particular Cyrus Christie, Ashley Fletcher, Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson. We take a closer look at the players who joined Boro under Monk and what’s happened to them since:

1. Jonny Howson

After a slow start to his Boro career, Howson was one of the club's most consistent performers last season, featuring in every Championship game. He also played in a variety of positions including right wing-back.

2. Cyrus Christie

The full-back was sold to Fulham just a month after Monk's departure. Christie made 28 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

3. Martin Braithwaite

After falling out with Monk's successor Tony Pulis, Braithwaite appears to be back in favour under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate. It remains unclear if he'll stay at the club this summer though.

4. Britt Assombalonga

Boro's record signing was the club's top scorer last season after netting 14 Championship goals. There have been reports the striker had become unsettled under the previous regime yet he was full of praise for Woodgate while away on international duty last month.

