The 11 players who signed for Middlesbrough under Garry Monk and what has happened to them since
Former Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk came under fire earlier this week following accusations that his agent, James Featherstone, was used in transfer dealing during his time in charge of Birmingham.
By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 20:58
It has since been claimed that Boro are investigating Monk for the signings which took place during his tenure at the Riverside in 2017, in particular Cyrus Christie, Ashley Fletcher, Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson. We take a closer look at the players who joined Boro under Monk and what’s happened to them since: