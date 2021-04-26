The ex-Middlesbrough players set to be available on free transfers - including Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Stoke men
Middlesbrough will be looking to find value for money this summer – with the latest transfer window set to reopen in June and several players almost out of contract.
Boro boss Neil Warnock will no doubt be assessing the free agent market, with 168 players nearing the end of their current deals in the Championship.
The Teessiders are also facing contract decisions of their own, with Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and goalkeeper Jordan Archer assessing their futures.
There are plenty of others in the same boat, including players who have previously played for Boro.
Some may even interest Warnock as he looks to strengthen his squad in several positions and challenge for promotion during the 2020/21 campaign.
We’ve taken a look at a number of the former Boro players who are set to become free agents in the coming months, as well as their situations heading into an uncertain summer.