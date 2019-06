We take a look at the former bosses Woodgate has worked under as both a player and a coach. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see them all:

1. David O'Leary - Leeds United 1998-2002: After progressing through Leeds' youth team, Woodgate broke into the first-team under O'Leary. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Kevin Keegan - England 1999: Woodgate earned his first England cap under Keegan in a European qualifier which ended 1-1 against Bulgaria. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Terry Venables - Leeds United 2002-2003: Venables took charge of Leeds at the start of Woodgate's final season at Elland Road, before the defender's move to Newcastle in January 2003. Getty Images 2003 Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Sven Goran Eriksson - England 2002-2004: Eriksson handed Woodgate his second England cap for a friendly against Portugal in 2002. Getty Images 2006 Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more