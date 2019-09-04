This hot Middlesbrough prospect has been backed to be a big success

Promising Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker has been tipped for a bright future by Boro teammate Britt Assombalonga.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 06:00
Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old has been on the bench the last four league games and Assombalonga is impressed by what he sees on the training pitch on a daily basis.

"He's a good player, I like him," said Assombalonga.

"He's a really good player. He's got a long way to go but he's one for the future

"I like the way he glides with the ball, little shimmies, he's good technically and he's a good lad as well.

"If he's trying to do stuff I'll try to speak to him. With the young kids, you try to keep their confidence up.

"We've got a young squad, it's nice to have that bit of experience and share it with others and push others in the right direction."