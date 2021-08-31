This is how Middlesbrough can still sign James Lea-Siliki and others after the 11pm transfer deadline

Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki. (Photo credit should read PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier today, Boro completed their 11th signing of the summer with Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar joining on a season-long loan.

Warnock is also believed to be pursuing a loan deal for Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki and wants to bring in another left-sided defender.

Stephen Walker has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan and Nathan Wood has gone to Hibernian.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Boro could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per EFL rules, Boro and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

Warnock will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.

