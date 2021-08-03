Norwich City won the Championship title last season.

This is Middlesbrough's odds to WIN the Championship title next season - compared to Barnsley, Huddersfield and Sheffield United

With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for league champions. Can Neil Warnock lead Middlesbrough to the Premier League for the first time since 2017?

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:25 pm

Middlesbrough massively improved last season on the previous campaign, finishing mid table under Neil Warnock.

The 72-year-old will be keen to help Boro to a long awaited return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

How do the bookmakers think the Championship side will fare this season compared to their northern rivals?

Scroll below to find out the Middlesbrough’s odds for the Championship title, compared to their rivals:

1. Preston North End

Sky Bet: 80/1 William Hill: 40/1 BetVictor: 25/1

2. Blackburn Rovers

Sky Bet: 40/1 William Hill: 25/1 BetVictor: 20/1

3. Nottingham Forest

Sky Bet: 20/1 William Hill: 16/1 BetVictor: 16/1

4. Sheffield United

Sky Bet: 6/1 William Hill: 7/1 BetVictor: 5/1

