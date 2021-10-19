Boro are yet to win successive games this season, losing after each of their four wins.

But Neil Warnock’s side have an opportunity to end that run when they welcome a struggling Barnsley side to Teesside on Wednesday evening.

Warnock’s men had to wait until late in the day to see off Peterborough United at the weekend with Paddy McNair’s spot kick and substitute Josh Coburn’s second goal for the club, and in the Tykes they are welcoming another team in the Championship’s bottom three.

The Yorkshire side found themselves in the Championship promotion picture last season having made it to the play-off semi-finals but have found life difficult under new boss Markus Schopp following Valérien Ismaël’s switch to West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

The Tykes are on a run of four consecutive defeats heading into their trip to the Riverside as Boro look to edge further into the top half of the table win a win.

But Warnock still has a number of injury concerns plaguing his squad and was forced into playing a number of players out of position in Saturday’s win over Peterborough.

Warnock will be boosted by the return of Lee Peltier after serving his one-match ban but with none of those on the treatment table expected to make a return the Boro boss still has a selection headache.

Who do you think should start against Barnsley? Here at The Mail we’ve selected what could be Boro’s strongest available XI for the clash with the Tykes.

1. Joe Lumley - Goalkeeper Lumley has made a solid start to his Middlesbrough career following his arrival on a free transfer after his Queens Park Rangers contract expired. The 26-year-old has quickly established himself as Warnock’s number one featuring in every game so far this season (13) and keeping four clean sheets. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jonny Howson - Defender While Howson would prefer to play further up the field the Boro captain is more than accustomed to ‘doing a job’ for the team in defence. Howson formed part of the back three on Saturday who prevented Peterborough from having a single shot on target and could be in line to retain that spot in defence. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Sol Bamba - Defender Bamba has been something of a revelation for Boro this season after earning a contract in pre-season. Bamba was considered as an emergency back-up for Warnock but given the injury crisis he has become the only standout centre back fit for the Boro boss and continues to earn his place in the team with a string of fine displays including a man of the match performance against Sheffield United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Paddy McNair - Defender McNair has been one of the key players for Boro so far this campaign and scored the opening goal in Saturday’s crucial win over Peterborough. The versatile Northern Irishman is capable in a number of positions across the field and has made over 100 appearances for Boro since his £5m switch from North East rivals Sunderland in 2018. He starts for us in the heart of the defence. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales