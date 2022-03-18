League football takes a back-seat this weekend with Chris Wilder’s side in FA Cup action against Chelsea.

Three defeats in their last seven Championship games has seen Boro’s playoff hopes dented slightly but they still remain a major player in what is turning out to be a very hotly-contested battle for those four elusive spots.

Twelve sides, not including the runaway top two, could all claim to be in the mix for the playoffs as we approach the crunch end of the season.

With that in mind, what does the supercomputer make of Middlesbrough’s chances of success this season?

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 Championship table is forecast to finish and whether or not Wilder’s side are being tipped for success in the league this season:

