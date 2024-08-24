Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw with Portsmouth at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for the hosts?

Michael Carrick’s side fell a goal down after just two minutes when Pompey striker Christian Saydee opened the scoring, yet drew level nine minutes later courtesy of Matt Clarke’s header. Boro then gifted the visitors another goal in the 25th minute, after a mix-up between Clarke and Boro keeper Seny Dieng presented Saydee with an open goal.

In the second half Boro’s pressure finally paid off as Isaiah Jones was fouled in the penalty area, allowing substitute Tommy Conway to convert from the spot. Here’s how each player fared for the hosts:

Seny Dieng - 4 Looked shaky early on, allowing Saydee's low shot to go through his legs. Was then involved in a costly error as he collided with Clarke, presenting the Portsmouth striker with an open goal. 4 | Getty Images

Anfernee Dijksteel - 6 Was the closest player to Saydee when the Portsmouth striker opened the scoring. Managed to contribute more going forward in the second half, setting up Jones before the winger won Boro's penalty. 6 | Getty Images

Luke Ayling - 6 Moved into a centre-back position and won most of his aerial duels. Stepped out of defence with more confidence in the second half. 6 Photo: Stu Forster

Matt Clarke - 6 Scored from a corner to make it 1-1 and managed to prevent some early Portsmouth attacks. Was then involved in a defensive mix-up with Dieng which gifted the visitors an equaliser. 6 | AFP via Getty Images