Chris Wilder’s side are unbeaten since their narrow defeat to Blackburn Rovers last month and will be hopeful of claiming the three points at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City sit 17th in the Championship and have picked up one win in their last five matches, however they are unbeaten at home this year.

A win for Boro can potentially take them up to fourth in the league.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Bolton eye permanent deal for Fulham loanee Ian Evatt believes Bolton Wanderers are in prime position to sign Fulham full back Marlon Fossey on a permanent deal this summer. The 23-year-old joined the League One club on loan at the start of the January window. (Manchester Evening News)

2. Bournemouth eye Eredivisie defender Bournemouth and Watford are both interested in signing RKC Waalwijk defener Ahmed Touba. Lyon, Real Betis and Feyenoord are also keen on the Algeria international. (Foot Mercato)

3. Celtic keen on £15m Bristol City star Celtic are reportedly scouting Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo. The 22-year-old has five goals and seven assists in the Championship this season. (Bristol World)

4. Burnley plotting Millwall swoop Burnley are reportedly preparing a move for Millwall winger Jed Wallace this summer. The 27-year-old's contract with the Championship club is set to expire at the end of the season. (Lancashire Telegraph)