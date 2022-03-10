Middlesbrough are set to make the trip to Millwall on Saturday with just two points separating the clubs in the current Championship table.
Both sides are looking to make up ground in their push for the promotion-play of spots and a win for the visitors could take them back into the top six depending on results elsewhere.
Boro’s last match as a miserable 4-1 defeat to Sheffiled United as Chris Wilder faced his old club for the first time since taking up the post at the Riverside.
He said: “We didn’t deserve anything from that. They were miles better in every department. I must admit, I didn’t see it coming after last Tuesday night against Tottenham into a decent performance on Saturday against Luton.
“The mood in the camp on Sunday was good. You get a feel for it with experience and knowing where they’re at. Are they overconfident? Are they complacent? I’ve got to say I never saw that coming.
“Congratulations to Paul [Heckingbottom], he’s got this place going. I know how good a place this is to play when you get it going like that.
Meanwhile there are plenty of stories doing the rounds behind the scenes in English Football’s second tier this morning. Here are a selection of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumours involving EFl Championship sides: