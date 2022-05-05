The EFL Championship’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday and clubs are already beginning to plan for the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough still have a real chance of making it into the play-offs this season and competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side head to Deepdale on Saturday where a win over Preston North End will mean they finish the regular season on 73 points.

However, they will need results elsewhere to go their way as well to make sure they move into the top six.

Both Sheffield United and Luton Town currently have 72 points meaning if they win then it will be impossible for Boro to move above them.

The Riverside club do have a better goal difference than the Hatters and are only 2 goals worse off than the Blades so a draw for either side would also be a shot in the arm.

Sheffield United host champions Fulham while Luton Town are at home to Reading in their final fixtures.

Meanwhile, Millwall could also have their say but Boro know that a win guarantees they finish above the Lions who currently sit on 69 points ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also making early plans for incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

