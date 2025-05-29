Ticket and away allocation details as Middlesbrough confirm Rangers friendly

Middlesbrough have confirmed details of a pre-season friendly.

Middlesbrough have confirmed a pre-season friendly with Rangers - with ticket details and the away allocation confirmed.

Michael Carrick will take his Boro squad to Scotland in July for the friendly with Rangers and 8,000 tickets are available for Boro fans.

A Middlesbrough statement read: “Michael Carrick’s squad are set to travel to Ibrox this summer to take on Rangers.

“Taking place on Saturday 26 July (2pm), presented by Unibet, the match will form part of our pre-season preparations. It will be Boro’s first visit to Ibrox since 2006, when we were beaten 1-0 by the Glasgow outfit in a friendly.

“Rangers were runners-up in the Scottish Premiership in 2024/25 and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

“We have been allocated in excess of 8,000 tickets for the trip to Glasgow, and these will be priced at £20 for adults, £12 for concessions (16/17 and 65 and over) and £8 for U16s.

“On-sale information will be confirmed in due course via mfc.co.uk. Rangers Women will also take on Boro Women the following day at the Broadwood Community Stadium in Cumbernauld (2pm).”