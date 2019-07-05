Tomas Mejias happy to be home at Middlesbrough under Jonathan Woodgate
Middlesbrough’s newest recruit Tomas Mejias has spoken of his respect for Jonathan Woodgate and how his return to Teeside is like coming back home.
The stopper re-signed for Boro yesterday following brief spells with Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Omonia in Cyprus after leaving the Riverside Stadium at the end of the last season.
The move sees the former Real Madrid youth teamer join a familiar set-up in the North East.
“I’m delighted,” he told the club’s website. “I was really happy to see my team-mates again, and all the staff.
“It’s like being home again. When I heard the club wanted me I tried to make everything quick and here I am. “I like it here so much it feels like home to me.”
And Mejias returns a more seasoned goalkeeper, having made 28 league appearances with Omonia - cementing himself as a first team regular in Cyprus.
“It was a great experience for me,” said the Spaniard. “I played all the games and it was a good year with a different team in a different country, but I am really happy to be back and getting ready for the new season here.
“It definitely helped me playing regularly, but like I say I am just so happy to be back with my old team-mates.”
Speaking about new boss Woodgate, who he has worked with previously, Mejias said: “He’s the gaffer and everybody respects him. We know how professional he is and how he was a player, and we have to respect him and follow his rules.”