Tony Mowbray reveals plans for Blackburn Rovers striker ahead of Middlesbrough reunion
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is weighing up whether to start Danny Graham against former club Middlesbrough.
The two Championship clubs meet at Ewood Park on Saturday (KO 3pm) with Mowbray weighing up whether to throw Graham in from the start after starting the league campaign on the bench.
“I’ve never said anything other than positive things about Danny Graham," said former Boro boss Mowbray.
"I know his strengths, his weaknesses and what he brings to our team. Our team, in my mind, can’t solely depend on Danny Graham week in, week out.
“Why’s that? Well for one it’s because of his age and it’s also because of the way we want to play, and Danny’s aware of that.
"The age thing doesn’t bother him at all because it’s about what he does on the grass, helping the team and scoring goals.
“We scored the goals the other night because of his physical presence in the box. My decision based on each game is based on whether or not we need that physical presence from the start of a certain game or off the bench.
“We’ll make these decisions as the season goes forward. He’s an important player for us, but that doesn’t mean he’ll start every single week.”
Mowbray added: “We have to recognise when certain types of balls are on and when they’re not. I’m sure we’ll get joy from Danny impacting a game either from the start or coming on as a substitute.”