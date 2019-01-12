Tony Pulis opens up on Middlesbrough transfer deal - and the 'massive' agreement he has secured

Tony Pulis has spoken out on the deal that saw Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley join Championship rivals Preston North End.

The 25-year-old joined the Lilywhites on a permanent basis earlier this week having struggled for first-team opportunities at the Riverside Stadium.

Ripley spent the first half of this campaign on loan at League One side Accrington Stanley where he caught the eye with some impressive performances - prompting Preston to swoop for his services.

But while some heads were turned after Boro allowed the stopper to join one of their second tier rivals, Pulis has confirmed that the club are protected should Ripley continue to development.

He revealed that the Teessiders have first option to bring the 'keeper back the club, and have also included a 'massive' sell-on clause in the deal.

"We're well covered," said Pulis.

"We've got a massive sell-on and first option to buy him back.

"It's a great deal for the kid, not just the football club.

"That's what people have to understand, if you're a decent football club you look after your people as well and that's what we've done."