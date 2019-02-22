Tony Pulis opens up on relationship with Steve Gibson and Middlesbrough's finances ahead of QPR clash

Middlesbrough wouldn't be competing at the top of the Championship if it wasn't for chairman Steve Gibson, according to manager Tony Pulis.

Following the publication of the club's finances earlier this week, it was revealed Boro lost £6.4million from July 2017 to June 2018.

That was despite Boro's revenue halving from £121million to £61.9million following the club's relegation from the Premier League in 2017.

After taking charge of the Teessiders last year, Pulis has always hailed Gibson, who took over as Boro chairman in 1994, for his commitment and support.

For that reason, Pulis believes the club are far better equipped to win promotion back to the top-flight, compared to other clubs in the Championship.

"It's important you have a benefactor like Steve Gibson," Pulis said ahead of Boro's home game with QPR this weekend.

"I don't think this club would be still going in the way it is if not for Steve. That's how important he is.

"If you look a lot of accounts and clubs in the Championship, they are a lot in trouble and a lot losing a lot of money.'

"The one thing I've always tried to do is try to help the person in charge.

"My responsibility is to try as much as I possible can to keep the ship pointing in the right direction, but do it in a financial way that doesn't put this club in trouble."

Gibson's contribution will allow Pulis to focus on footballing matters in the remaining months of the season.

And, despite sitting seven points off second-place Sheffield United, Pulis hasn't given up on an automatic promotion spot just yet.

"The pressure's there anyway, irrespective of finances," added Pulis."You have to win football games to be manger, and stay in it for a long time.

"Steve and the financial people at the club will concentrate on the finances. They keep me in touch a little bit, not over excessively. My responsibility is to get on with what I've got, do the best with what I've got and try to get results.

"The way the season pans out, there's a lot of games to play and points to play for.

"It's an exciting league and generally the case is that is goes on almost to the very end. The quality and competition is first class and every game you come up against is difficult.

"The important thing is that everyone recognises the next game is always the most important one. Whether you have a good run or a bad run. You can pull together a run or results that can get you either in the top two or top six.