Tony Pulis responds to fans' criticism as pressure builds at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis won't criticise the club's fans despite the widespread booing which followed Tuesday's defeat by Bristol City.

Boro have dropped out of the play-off places in recent weeks, following a run of five straight defeats in the Championship.

Supporters have grown increasingly frustrated with Pulis' tactics throughout the campaign, and their discontent came to the surface after the meeting with the Robbins.

After losing the game 1-0, loud chants of 'we want Pulis out' could be heard at the Riverside, where Boro have won just one game in 2019.

Yet Pulis insists he doesn't have a problem with supporters expressing their views, and that he will get on with the job at hand.

"I don’t have a problem with it. If people want to criticise I understand that," said Pulis, ahead of this weekend's trip to Swansea. "I understand the job. I understand my responsibilities.

"People pay their money and they have a right to criticise. They can say what they want..

"But we need everyone to be together right now. And the most important people in that are the players. They have to stay together and they have that belief.

Boro have dropped eighth in the table ahead of their game at the Liberty Stadium, where they will be without midfielder Lewis Wing.

The 23-year-old will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, after Pulis confirmed Wing requires surgery on his groin.

"Lewis Wing unfortunately is going to have to have an operation," said Pulis.

"He's got a problem with his groin. Lewis is going to be out for a while."