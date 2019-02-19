Tony Pulis reveals why Huddersfield loanee Rajiv van La Parra is struggling for Middlesbrough game time

Tony Pulis has explained why winter signing Rajiv van La Parra has struggled for game time during his spell at Middlesbrough.

The Huddersfield winger became Pulis' first signing of the January transfer window after he completed a half-season loan switch to the Riverside Stadium.

But the former Wolves ace has struggled for game time since joining Boro, having only started for the club once - during the FA Cup rout against Peterborough.

Van La Parra has otherwise been restricted to cameo appearances from the bench, with the Dutchman yet to light up Teesside with the pace and creativity that prompted Pulis to make his move.

The Middlesbrough manager, however, feels there is no need to panic over his start to life on Teesside.

He believes George Saville is the ideal man for the Huddersfield loanee to model himself on, with Saville having taken time to settle following his summer move from Millwall.

Since then he has established himself as a first-team players, and Pulis is hoping that Van La Parra can follow in his footsteps.

“I still don’t think he’s found his feet and that takes time,” said the Boro chief, speaking to the Teesside Gazette.

“For some people it takes them a lot longer.

“It took Sav quite a while to settle in and he’s been fantastic over the last month but it took us three or four months to get Sav up to speed with what we wanted and what we didn’t want. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t.

“You can hit the ground running like John (Obi Mikel) has or you can be one of those players like Sav where it takes time.

“It’s not just about playing a game of football it’s about getting your life in order and everything else and this is what happens with the lads.”