Andraz Sporar of Middlesbrough celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Boro. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

It was a successful night in more ways than one for Middlesbrough and boss Warnock as they secured their second win of the season over Nottingham Forest.

There had been growing concern among Boro supporters after an indifferent start to the campaign but boss Warnock made a bold decision in his team selection at the City Ground by handing full debuts to his two deadline day signings Andraz Sporar and James Lea Saliki.

And it was a gamble which paid off as Slovenian Sporar fired Boro in front midway through the first half before fellow loan signing Onel Hernandez sealed the three points 18 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

Both Sporar and Saliki impressed on their first starts for Warnock before earning a standing ovation from the 1,400 travelling supporters.

And Boro fans were quick to take to social media to praise the two, here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Joeatkinson98Me: Still not pretty – but better. Sporar looks brilliant. Too good for this team in fact. UTB

@TeessideCommie1: Great win, also it confirms 4231 is our best formation. Sporar looks decent, need to give him the ball more when he makes those runs

@JoeScottGraps: 3 Points & 2 1st Boro Goals for @andrazsporar90 & @OnelHernandez23 Bring on Blackpool at The Riverside on Saturday #UTB

@MABrecksy: We needed that. Hopefully we kick on now and start putting some for together. Impressed with Sporar and Hernandez.

@Matt_Rowney: 2 new signings both score. Wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done. Sporars finish was insane, and a clean sheet will do us the world of good. let’s not get carried away though, Forest were absolutely terrible.

@callumcoops: What an unbelievable signing he is. Will tear teams apart this season. let’s hope he gets 15 goals

@georgej24025969: Have we finally replaced Negredo after 4 years

@BenHatfield19: It’s amazing what a good striker brings. Only needed one chance and he took it

