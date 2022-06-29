Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Middlesbrough are set to kick off their pre-season campaign this Saturday as they travel to Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park.
They are then due to take on York City next Friday, before flying out to Portugal for a week long camp that will see them take on Braga on July 15.
They will then travel west to face League One side Morecambe on Tuesday 19 July, before they host Marseille on July 22.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Sunderland in pole position to sign Arsenal youngster
Sunderland are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard on loan, despite interest from Millwall and Blackpool. The 22-year-old has enjoyed successful spells with both of the Black Cats' rivals over the last couple of seasons. (James Hunter)
2. Preston to miss out on veteran striker
Preston North End look set to lose miss out in the race to sign Andre Gray, with the 30-year-old likely to sign for Aris Thessaloniki. The forward was released by Watford this summer. (Sportime)
3. Italian club make contact over Reading star
Cagliari have been on contact with Reading as they look to snap up striker George Puscas. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Pisa last season, scoring eight goals in Serie B. (Tuttomercatoweb.com)
4. Blues winger heads to Spain
Birmingham City have confirmed the permanent departure of Ivan Sanchez to Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish club, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. (Birmingham City FC)