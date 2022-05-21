Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from the Riverside Stadium and beyond:

Spurs plot Boro raid

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a summer bid for Djed Spence after being impressed by the full-back whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to move for Djed Spence this summer (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Spence has been an almost ever-present at the City Ground this season and has helped Forest to within 90 minutes of the Premier League.

Football.London report that Spurs could swoop ahead of Forest in the pecking order for the 21-year-old and may prove to be a more attractive option for the defender, even if Forest do seal promotion at Wembley next weekend.

Huge interest in Spence is expected this summer with the defender due to return to Teesside at the end of the month.

Interest in Baggies ‘keeper

Elsewhere, Spurs are also reportedly targeting another Championship raid as they have emerged as favourites to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone will leave The Hawthorns as a free agent this summer and has plenty of Premier League interest in his services.

Despite Newcastle United, Leicester City, Brighton and West Ham, it is Antonio Conte’s side that lead the pack for his signature, according to the Sun.

Blades try ‘persuade’ star to stay

According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United will try and tempt star player Sander Berge to stay at Bramall Lane next season, despite interest from major European clubs.

It was expected that Berge would leave the Blades last summer, however, no clubs came in for the 24-year-old who proceeded to have a stellar campaign in Paul Heckingbottom's midfield.

However, as another transfer window approaches, so do rumours surrounding the Norweigian’s future.

Napoli, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all previously been linked with a move for the midfielder, but the Blades are hopeful that they can convince Berge to stay at the club as they build over summer for another push at promotion next season.