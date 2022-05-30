Spence was part of the Forest side to clinch promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23-years after they overcame Huddersfield Town with a narrow 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Championship play-off final thanks to Levi Colwill’s own goal in the first half at Wembley Stadium.

It capped what has been an excellent season for the Boro fullback since his loan move to the City Ground last summer.

And Spence did not hesitate to take a shot at his former boss who sent him out on-loan when tagging Warnock in a picture on social media of the defender with the play-off final trophy, his winners medal and a cigar with Spence also writing: "Oh, Where's my Manners! Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence helped Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Warnock, who announced his retirement from football in April after 42 years in management, responded to the 21-year-old and has encouraged his former player to enjoy his promotion success.

“Well done Djed , I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success. Those cigars won’t do you any good though son,” Warnock replied on social media.

The fractured relationship between Warnock and Spence has been well documented with the former Boro boss questioning the 21-year-old’s attitude before allowing him to leave on-loan to the East Midlands challenging him to ‘go to the top or go to non-league.’

Warnock, and Boro, instead relied on a breakout year from youngster Isaiah Jones who has performed well in Spence’s absence this season.

Djed Spence has enjoyed a successful season on-loan at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Spence however, has gone from strength to strength at the City Ground with a number of standout displays both in the league and during Forest’s impressive run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they claimed Premier League scalps against Arsenal and Leicester City before pushing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the limit.

Spence, who joined Boro for Fulham almost four years ago, has alerted the interest of Premier League sides including Arsenal and their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who will play Champions League football under Antonio Conte next season.

Boro are believed to be willing to listen to offers for the England U21 star with their valuation said to be around the £20m mark.

Steve Cooper and Forest may have a say in proceedings now though following their Wembley success with Spence himself hopeful of a return to the City Ground.

"I would love to stay, but it's not in my hands. We'll see what the future holds," Spence told the Nottingham Post after clinching promotion.