Middlesbrough are back in action tonight as they host champions elect Fulham at the Riverside.
Chris Wilder’s side returned to action following the international break with a 4-0 win at Peterborough United and are looking for another positive result to keep their play-off push on tracks.
A slip up could see the teams below them gain ground and even overtake depending on how other results go.
After the win over Peterborough, Wilder said: “We’re in a good position and we’re fighting to try to get back into the big time. I don’t think anyone should back away from that thought process.
“It’s a good day for us getting a result in a difficult arena and now it’s important we carry that on.
“Coming to Peterborough was never going to be as straightforward as some people made it out to be – especially with a defeat at Barnsley still quite fresh in our minds. Our attitude and mentality were really good and they had to be.”
He added: “The standard of training has been spot on during the international break and thankfully we took that into the game.
“We’ve got a huge week with Fulham coming up on Wednesday. They’ve strolled the league really while playing in second gear and it will be a great game.”
Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning: