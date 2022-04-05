The EFL Championship season continues this midweek with a full card of fixtures while clubs also keep one eye on the fast approaching summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough are back in action tonight as they host champions elect Fulham at the Riverside.

Chris Wilder’s side returned to action following the international break with a 4-0 win at Peterborough United and are looking for another positive result to keep their play-off push on tracks.

A slip up could see the teams below them gain ground and even overtake depending on how other results go.

After the win over Peterborough, Wilder said: “We’re in a good position and we’re fighting to try to get back into the big time. I don’t think anyone should back away from that thought process.

“It’s a good day for us getting a result in a difficult arena and now it’s important we carry that on.

“Coming to Peterborough was never going to be as straightforward as some people made it out to be – especially with a defeat at Barnsley still quite fresh in our minds. Our attitude and mentality were really good and they had to be.”

He added: “The standard of training has been spot on during the international break and thankfully we took that into the game.

“We’ve got a huge week with Fulham coming up on Wednesday. They’ve strolled the league really while playing in second gear and it will be a great game.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines from the EFL Championship on Tuesday morning:

1. Fulham interested in signing Hubers Fulham are interested in signing £6m rated defender Timo Hubers from Bundesilga side FC Koln but face competition from multiple Premier League clubs including Newcastle United (Daily Mail)

2. Rooney tried to land Smith Rowe loan Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that the club 'enquired' about signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe on loan last season (DerbyshireLive)

3. Baggies look to extend O'Shea contract West Brom hope to tie Dara O'Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender's representatives (Express & Star)

4. Johnstone now linked with Rangers Scotttish champions Rangers are the latest club to be linked with England international Sam Johnstone, who is out of contract at the end of this season, but Tottenham are still the front runners for the West Brom stopper (Daily Mail)