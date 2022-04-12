Another round of EFL Championship fixtures has concluded as the finish line of the season approachs fast along with the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough’s hope of reaching the promotion play-offs were handed a small boost on Monday night as Luton Town lost 2-0 to Huddersfield Town.

Although it does mean that the third placed Terriers have gone seven points clear of Chris Wilder’s side, the Hatters remain just three above Boro in fifth place.

With Sheffield United also just three points ahead in sixth place it means that a win in their next fixture could take Middlesbrough back into the top six.

However, they have a difficult task to get three points as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Borunemouth on Friday night with the Cherries looking to lock down second place and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side are also still technically able to catch league leaders Fulham and win the title and, although that looks like a big ask at this stage, it will give them even more motivation.

However, the last meeting of the sides will give confidence to Boro knowing that they were able to beat their opponents 1-0 in December courtesy of a Andraz Sporar penalty.

Meanwhile, away from the action on the pitch there is plenty discussion going on surrounding the summer transfer window which is fast approaching.

Here are some of the biggest stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

