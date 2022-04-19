Bank Holiday Monday saw a thrilling card of EFL Championship fixtures take place with results that could have serious ramifications on the title and play-off races as well as the battle against relegation.

Middlesbrough lost ground in their chase for the promotion play-offs with a 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Defeat at the Riverside means that Chris Wilder’s side are now three points behind sixth placed Sheffield United with Millwall and Blackburn Rover also above them in the table.

Speaking after the match, the Boro boss also addressed rumours linking him to the vacant manager’s post at Premier League side Burnley.

He said: “Listen, I’m an emotional guy. We’ve just got beat from a footballing point of view. I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.

“The goals that we have conceded in those three games, four terrible goals. It’s not a good time, the timing has not been great for us not to cement a place in the play-offs through three home defeats on the spin.”

Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Poveda could feature in Rovers’ final fixtures Ian Poveda is back training with Leeds United and could still return to loan club Blackburn Rovers for the final few games of the Championship season (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

2. Fulham target Mexican midfielder PSV and Mexico midfielder Erick Gutierrez is on the transfer radar of Fulham ahead of the summer window (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Knight to exit relegated Rams this summer Derby County’s relegation to League One will ensure a Rams’ exit for Jason Knight this summer with several Premier League and Championship clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland international (Irish Independent) Photo Sales

4. Premier League bosses take in Championship clash West Ham United boss David Moyes and Brentford manager Thomas Frank were in attendance for yesterday’s match between Millwall and Hull City (InsideFutbol) Photo Sales