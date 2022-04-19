Middlesbrough lost ground in their chase for the promotion play-offs with a 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town yesterday.
Defeat at the Riverside means that Chris Wilder’s side are now three points behind sixth placed Sheffield United with Millwall and Blackburn Rover also above them in the table.
Speaking after the match, the Boro boss also addressed rumours linking him to the vacant manager’s post at Premier League side Burnley.
He said: “Listen, I’m an emotional guy. We’ve just got beat from a footballing point of view. I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.
“The goals that we have conceded in those three games, four terrible goals. It’s not a good time, the timing has not been great for us not to cement a place in the play-offs through three home defeats on the spin.”
Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: