The summer transfer window for English clubs officially opens on Friday, June 10 and several clubs have already started making plans.

Nottingham Forest are set to join Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in bidding for a Middlesbrough full-back while a veteran Sheffield United striker is set to become a free agent at the end of next month and is said to be attracting interest from ‘a number of clubs.’

Hull City are eyeing up a move for an experienced Nigerian attacker currently in Turkey and Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Blackpool are set to compete for the signature of a free agent goalkeeper who was most recently with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Elsewhere, Watford could look to keep a Nottingham Forest loanee for their return to the Championship but the play-off winners may also be interested in a permanent move while Brighton are said to be monitoring a Coventry City midfielder.

Rumours linking Millwall with a Swindon Town fan favourite are said to be ‘wide of the mark’ while a Reading striker is facing an ‘uncertain future’ at the Madejski Stadium.

Finally, Blackburn Rovers have identified an experienced Everton coach as a potential candidate to be Tony Mowbray’s successor at Eewood Park.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Seagulls 'keeping tabs' on Hamer Brighton are understood to be keeping tabs on Coventry City talisman Gustavo Hamer as a potential replacement for in demand midfielder Yves Bissouma (Sussex Live)

2. Ferguson could take charge at Rovers Blackburn Rovers are "strongly considering" appointing Everton coach Duncan Ferguson as their new manager (ESPN)

3. Uncertain future for Puscas at Reading Reading FC striker George Puscas is facing an uncertain future after he failed to secure promotion with loan club Pisa (Berkshire Live)

4. What next for Zinckernagel? Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League has created uncertainty around the future of Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel (Watford Observer)